CBN bows, increases weekly withdrawal limits

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the maximum weekly limit for cash withdrawals across all channels by individuals and corporate organisations to N500,000 and N5million, respectively.

The CBN said this in a letter addressed to banks on Wednesday.

The apex bank said it reversed its earlier decision based on feedback received from stakeholders.

The apex bank had weeks ago pegged weekly cash withdrawal limit at N100,000 for individuals, a development that has caused outrage in the polity.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele had insisted there was no going back on the new regime, prompting invitations from House of Representatives committees.

