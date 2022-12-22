Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

CBN bows, increases weekly withdrawal limits

News

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the maximum weekly limit for cash withdrawals across all channels by individuals and corporate organisations to N500,000 and N5million, respectively.

The CBN said this in a letter addressed to banks on Wednesday.

The apex bank said it reversed its earlier decision based on feedback received from stakeholders.

The apex bank had weeks ago pegged weekly cash withdrawal limit at N100,000 for individuals, a development that has caused outrage in the polity.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele had insisted there was no going back on the new regime, prompting invitations from House of Representatives committees.

Latest

News

Soludo announces 10% salary increase for Anambra workers

0
The Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo has announced...
Politics

Obi leads Atiku, Tinubu in fresh ANAP Poll

0
For the second time in four months, a new...
Lifestyle

Justin Bieber Reportedly Set to Sell His Catalog for $200 Million

0
Justin Bieber is reportedly working on a deal to...
Lifestyle

Akon is Happy With Nick Cannon and His Almost-Dozen Kids & Their Multiple Mothers

0
Akon is offering Nick Cannon all the support the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Soludo announces 10% salary increase for Anambra workers

0
The Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo has announced...
Politics

Obi leads Atiku, Tinubu in fresh ANAP Poll

0
For the second time in four months, a new...
Lifestyle

Justin Bieber Reportedly Set to Sell His Catalog for $200 Million

0
Justin Bieber is reportedly working on a deal to...
Lifestyle

Akon is Happy With Nick Cannon and His Almost-Dozen Kids & Their Multiple Mothers

0
Akon is offering Nick Cannon all the support the...
Lifestyle

Oscar Shortlists: Tems and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” Advances

0
Tems and Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" song for Black Panther...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Soludo announces 10% salary increase for Anambra workers

Emmanuel Offor -
The Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo has announced the increment in the remunerations of the state public work force by 10%, effective January...
Read more

Obi leads Atiku, Tinubu in fresh ANAP Poll

Emmanuel Offor -
For the second time in four months, a new poll concluded in December has shown that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party...
Read more

Justin Bieber Reportedly Set to Sell His Catalog for $200 Million

ADANNE -
Justin Bieber is reportedly working on a deal to sell his entire catalog of music for $200 million. Per the Wall Street Journal, the singer is in talks...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: