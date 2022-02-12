CBN appoints Kemi Christina Abdul as board member of InfraCorp

The Central Bank of Nigeria has appointed New York-based Sustainability, Digital, Energy and Infrastructure Investor, Kemi Christina Abdul to serve on the board of directors of its infrastructure and industrial vehicle, InfraCorp.

She announced this via her LinkedIn handle, while expressing her delight and excitement for the appointment. Her post reads; “I am deeply honoured and excited to have been appointed, by the Central Bank of Nigeria, to serve as a board of director of InfraCorp. I look forward to working closely with other members of the board, many of whom are trailblazers in their respective fields.”

“InfraCorp is gearing up to change the face of infrastructure in frontier markets and enable economic growth. Infrastructure is the most potent economic enabler.”

What you should know about Kemi Abdul

Kemi is a New York-based Sustainability, Digital, Energy and Infrastructure Investor with over 15 years of experience in water, power, waste-water, transportation, telecom and social infrastructure sectors.

She studied accounting at George Washington University and went to Harvard Business School for the Private Equity and Venture Capital Program.

Prior to joining the board at Infra Coro Nigeria, Kemi has worked in various capacities, some of which include a position as an Analyst at Credit Suisse New York, a board observer for Manhal Development Company.

In addition, she also served as board member for Muharraq STP company, a member of the board of directors for Georgetown real estate company and the Managing director for Blue Heaven, New York.

About InfraCorp

The Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (Infra corp) is a world-class institution and a privately-managed infrastructure and industrial vehicle which was established to catalyse and accelerate investment into Nigeria’s infrastructure sector.

It was created by the Central bank of Nigeria to harness opportunities for Nigeria’s infrastructure development by originating, structuring, executing and managing end-to-end bankable projects in that space.

Around August 2021, the CBN released a call for expressions of interest for appointment as independent infrastructure asset manager, inviting qualified members of the public to apply for the position at InfraCorp as the promoters of the institution valued it at $2.5 billion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...