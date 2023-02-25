Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

CBN announces tenure limit for Bank MDs

News

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a tenure limit for Executive Management and Non-Executive Directors of banks and financial institutions.

The directive takes effect from February 24, 2023.

The new guidelines specify the tenure of Managing Directors, Deputy Managing Directors, and Executive Directors.

A circular on Friday said the tenure of the MDs, DMDs and EDs shall be in accordance with the terms of their engagement.

Henceforth, the Board of Directors of banks are expected to be subject to the limit of the officials to maximum tenure of 10 years.

“Where an Executive who is a DMD becomes the MD/CEO before the end of his/her maximum tenure, the cumulative tenure of such Executive shall not exceed 12 years,” CBN ordered.

In the case where an ED becomes a DMD, his/her cumulative tenure as ED and DMD shall not exceed 10 years.

Also, non-EDs, with the exception of Independent Non-Executive Directors (INED), shall serve for a maximum period of 12 years, broken into three terms of four years each.

Furthermore, EDs, DMDs and MDs who exit from the board either upon or prior to the expiration of his/her maximum tenure, shall serve out a cooling-off period of 1 year before appointment as a NED.

NEDs who exits the bank either upon or prior to the expiration of his/her maximum tenure of 12 years (3 terms of 4 years each), shall serve out “a cooling-off period of 1 year before being eligible for appointment to the board”.

The CBN added that the cumulative tenure limit of EDs/DMDs, MDs and NEDs across the banking industry is 20 years.

Latest

Politics

Buhari violates electoral act, displays ballot in public

0
President Muhammadu Buhari after casting his vote at his...
News

Hundreds of PVCs discovered in Lagos Hotel [Video]

0
Hundreds of the permanent voters cards (PVCs) have been...
News

Midnight fire wipes out family of 8

0
Residents of Sabon Gari area of Zaria, Kaduna State,...
Politics

#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu, Atiku cast votes, Obi queues

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Buhari violates electoral act, displays ballot in public

0
President Muhammadu Buhari after casting his vote at his...
News

Hundreds of PVCs discovered in Lagos Hotel [Video]

0
Hundreds of the permanent voters cards (PVCs) have been...
News

Midnight fire wipes out family of 8

0
Residents of Sabon Gari area of Zaria, Kaduna State,...
Politics

#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu, Atiku cast votes, Obi queues

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
Politics

BVAS rejects Gov Wike

0
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has lamenting that he...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Buhari violates electoral act, displays ballot in public

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari after casting his vote at his polling unit in Daura, Katsina state displayed his ballot in public in  blatant In violation...
Read more

Hundreds of PVCs discovered in Lagos Hotel [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
Hundreds of the permanent voters cards (PVCs) have been discovered at a popular hotel in Lagos State, south-west Nigeria. In a video shared on social...
Read more

Midnight fire wipes out family of 8

Emmanuel Offor -
Residents of Sabon Gari area of Zaria, Kaduna State, have been thrown into mourning after fire gutted the residence of a couple, killing them...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: