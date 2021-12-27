Monday, December 27, 2021
Catholic Priest shot dead after mass

A 38-year-old Catholic Priest, Rev Fr. Luke Adeleke was shot dead while returning from a Christmas Vigil Masse in Ogun State.

Adeleke was reportedly confronted by gunmen while on his way to his Parish after celebrating Christmas Vigil Mass at an outstation church. He was reportedly killed at Ogunmakin in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident said the gunmen exchanged gunfire with policemen in the area and escaped with bullet wounds.

“It happened in Ogunmakin in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

“Policemen engaged the gunmen in gunfire. Some of them escaped with bullets wounds.”

