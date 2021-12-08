Catholic priest kidnapped in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a Catholic Priest in Ondo State

Reverend Father Joseph Ajayi, 49, was reportedly kidnapped along the Akure-Ikere highway by the abductors.

A family source who disclosed the incident stated that the abduction happened on Monday while the priest was on his way to his parish, St Peter Claver in Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“He was on his way to Ilara-Mokin where his parish is situated before he was attacked and and taken away by yet-to-be-identified persons to an undisclosed location.

“His vehicle was abandoned at the spot where they took him,” the source said.

The priest was said to be traveling alone when he was waylaid by his abductors.

Confirming the incident, the Catholic Diocese of Ondo through the Bishop of the Diocese, Jude Arogundade, Rev. Fr. Victor Ibiyemi, on Tuesday evening said the abductors had contacted the church, demanding the sum of N20 million ransom.

“We are on it since morning. They have contacted the church, demanding N20 million,” the Bishop confirmed.

The Ondo State police command has remained mum on the matter.

