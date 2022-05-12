Thursday, May 12, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Catholic priest dies in kidnappers den

Fr Joseph Bako, a reverend father of the Catholic Church in Kaduna State who was kidnapped by bandits two months ago, has died in the custody of his abductors.

The victim reportedly spent eight weeks in captivity before his death.

Although the police authorities have yet to confirm the incident, the Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Reverend Father Christian Okewu Emanuel, disclosed this on Wednesday.

According to the chancellor, Father Bako was ill before his abduction and the abductors did not allow him go with his drugs for proper medication.

In his reaction, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Reverend Matthew  Ndagoso, has sympathised with the family of the late clergymen over the incident.

He also commiserated with the entire Catholic community of St John Kudenda and assured them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.

Father Bako was kidnapped by bandits at his pastoral residence of Saint John’s Catholic Church, Kudenda in Chikun Local Government Area on March 8, 2022.

