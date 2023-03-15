Search
Cash Crunch: Suspend Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to suspend the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The Director of Media and Publicity to Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, Bayo Onanuga, made the call over the continued naira scarcity.

Onanuga said Emefiele should not be occupying the office of the CBN governor after he scrapped the cashless policy.

In a tweet, Onanuga: “I am surprised Godwin Emefiele is still sitting pretty in office, without contrition, after he was forced to scrap his ghastly cashless policy.

“President Buhari should suspend him from office. Emefiele should go NOW.”

The cashless policy introduced by the CBN in December 2022 had led to the suffering of Nigerians.

The CBN policy was contested by some state governors in court, prior to the presidential election.

The Supreme Court declared that the old notes remained legal tender till December 31, 2023.

