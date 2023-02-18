Search
Emmanuel Offor
Cash Crunch: Lagos Police warns mischief makers, promises 'full wrath of law'

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has issued a warning to mischief makers to desist from fomenting trouble, vowing that anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday.

Owohunwa assured residents and visitors to Lagos that the Command would leave no stone unturned to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state.

He said, “This warning has become necessary following attempts by some miscreants to take advantage of the CBN cash policy to unleash violence in some parts of the state.”

According to him, anyone found wanting will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

He encouraged all law-abiding Lagos residents to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“The Command has restored normalcy and ensured the optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing their continued safety and security.”

The police boss appreciated the good people of Lagos for always providing prompt and adequate information to the Police.

He encouraged more, as he observed that the partnership and trust had helped the Command in no small measure to control crime and criminality in Lagos and in promptly stabilising the state security space.

