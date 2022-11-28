Casemiro stunner sends Brazil into last 16

Casemiro scored a stunning winner as five-time champions Brazil edged past Switzerland 1-0 to reach the World Cup knockout stage.

An otherwise drab encounter was brought to life seven minutes from time as Manchester United midfielder Casemiro fired a first time effort into the far corner, leaving goalkeeper Yann Sommer standing.

Brazil backed up their opening victory over Serbia to top the group with maximum points and will guarantee top spot with a point against Cameroon in their final game.

Tite’s men thought they had broken the deadlock after the hour mark when Vinicius Jr kept his composure to coolly stroke in, but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Switzerland had sat compact for much of the game and did not offer any attacking threat, failing to get a shot on target in the contest.

Murat Yakin’s thought they were going to escape with a point, but Casemiro’s moment of inspiration had Brazilian fans – including legends Ronaldo, Cafu and Roberto Carlos – bouncing inside Stadium 974.

