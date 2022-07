Children from Nigeria especially its Yoruba speaking ones can now identify with one of Cartoon Network’s latest show.

The Cable network has shared its first look at its latest animation series, ‘Iyanu’: Child of Wonder, based on the graphic novel by Roye Okupe.

Iyanu follows the story of a Nigerian teenage heroine who must uncover the mystery behind her superpowers to save the world.

The animated series is influenced by the rich culture, music and mythology of the Yoruba people of Nigeria.

