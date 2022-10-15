Cartoon Network Reacts to Viral News That It’s Shutting Down

Cartoon Network has assured fans that it intends to be in their homes for a very long time despite news stating the contrary.

The children’s television network was quick to take to social media to correct the erroneous news making the rounds that it was shutting down following 30 years on air.

Cartoon Network began trending on Twitter when the image above, in celebration of its 30th anniversary, went viral and led people to think the network was shutting down.

The network took to its official Twitter account to address this, allaying the fears of its audience by revealing it was only celebrating turning 30 as opposed to shutting down.

Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 😂 To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ⬛️⬜️ More to come soon!#CartoonNetwork #CN30 #30andthriving #CartoonNetworkStudios #FridayFeeling #FridayVibes — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...