Saturday, October 15, 2022
HomeLifestyle
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Cartoon Network Reacts to Viral News That It’s Shutting Down

Cartoon Network has assured fans that it intends to be in their homes for a very long time despite news stating the contrary.

The children’s television network was quick to take to social media to correct the erroneous news making the rounds that it was shutting down following 30 years on air.

Cartoon Network began trending on Twitter when the image above, in celebration of its 30th anniversary, went viral and led people to think the network was shutting down.

The network took to its official Twitter account to address this, allaying the fears of its audience by revealing it was only celebrating turning 30 as opposed to shutting down.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: