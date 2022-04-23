Carolyna Hutchings Replies Linda Ikeji, Calls Her A Bully

It seems like there’s going to be a lot of back and forth in the drama unfolding between Carolyna Hutchings and Linda Ikeji.

The actress and mother of three has replied the blogger, calling her a bully and accusing her of pulling down posts she wrote against her in the past.

Carolyna stated that she would not take back anything she said about Ikeji previously as the latter is only trying for damage control.

She added that if not for the situation that arose during filming RHOL, she would not have spoken on the issue ever, but now, she’s done being quiet and will stand up for herself.

Carolyna Hutchings called Linda Ikeji a narcissist who feels too big to apologise and maintains that she has been a pain in her butts for a long time now.

She went further to share some of the unsavoury things that Ikeji wrote about her in the past through her blog and also a screenshot of a notification from Google that showed that some posts about her had been pulled down.

