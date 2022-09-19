Carolyna Hutchings Hails Ex-husband as Best Father

Carolyna Hutchings is letting folks know that there is no animosity between her and her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma.

The actress and the billionaire businessman reunited together over the weekend to celebrate their daughter Elizabeth’s birthday.

Sharing photos and videos from tbr pink-themed affair via her Instagram page, Carolyna posted one of her and her ex-husband dancing together and then proceeded to hail him as the best dad ever in the caption.

“Undisputed best dad in the awards (sic) goes to Elizabeth’s dad…the king himself…we had a blast yesterday,” she wrote of her ex whom she married in 2007 and divorced in 2016.

