Tofunmi Oluwashina
Carolyna Hutchings Blames Linda Ikeji for Failed Marriage in Explosive Clip from Real Housewives of Lagos

Carolyna Hutchings has called out Linda Ikeji for essentially ruining her marriage.

In a new episode from Showmax’s reality show, Real Housewives of Lagos, the divorced mother of three had a go at fellow cast member and younger sister to the famed blogger, Laura Ikeji Kanu.

Carolyna had blown hot and spilled all the things Linda did against her and her marriage when Laura revealed that the reason she doesn’t vibe with the former was because she insulted her sister.

“Linda was on my butt the moment I got married. I didn’t snatch my husband from Linda,” an emotional Carolyna said.

She went further to state that she reached out to the blogger severally to correct her erroneous posts about her including, falsifying her age and lying about the paternity of her daughter but the older Ikeji sister could not be bothered. Watch excerpt below.

 

