Carolyna Hutchings has been appointed the director of investment for AGN (Actors Guild of Nigeria).

The actress who recently bagged a MSc o. International Law, announced her new appointment via her Instagram page on Monday, January 30.

Posting a photo of the congratulatory message from the guild, she wrote,

“Extremely honored to serve an industry that believed in me and gave me a platform to showcase my talent… always available to serve and deliver to the success of Nollywood.

