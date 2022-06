Carolyna Hutchings has announced that she is engaged to her new beau.

The actress revealed this via her Instagram page as she shared new stunning photos of herself.

Though she is yet to disclose the identity of her fiancé, Carolyna Hutchings gave fans a glimpse of her new jewellery which was spotted wearing on the third finger of her left hand. She captioned her post, “I said YES to him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...