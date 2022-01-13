Carolyn Hutchins Opens up on Failed Marriage for the First Time

Carolyn Hutchins is speaking up about her failed marriage to Musa Danjuma for the first time.

Inspired by Kaffy Shafau’s experience and speaking up about it the former actress cum real estate mogul revealed that she blamed herself after her marriage packed up.

Carolyn Hutchins noted that she had to pray for healing and grace to forgive herself and her ex-husband especially as she was being taunted by both friends and strangers over the breakup of the Union.

She however said that with therapy, she was able to heal and find her lost identity, though the journey to that wasn’t easy.

The mother of three encouraged anyone going through it to kill the hate, accept their faults, seek clarity of necessary and keep their focus so as to move on from it.

