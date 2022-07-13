Caroline Hutchings Shares Testimonial from Secondary School Proving Her Age

Caroline Hutchings has found a way to shut up Doubting Thomases once for all.

The actress and Real Housewives of Lagos star who was accused of age fraud after celebrating her 35th birthday on June 26, has found a ‘sneaky’ way to reveal her age to the world.

Caroline Hutchings put up a photo via her Instagram page which was from her secondary school, Federal Government Girls College Oyo. It was a testimonial which revealed some information about her including her date of birth which has been the subject of debate in recent times.

