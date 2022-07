Caroline Hutchings has reintroduced herself as the Obong Uwana of Eket.

The actress and deputy governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for Akwaibom, gave fans a lesson in her ancestry.

Sharing a photo of her new bio, Caroline who was born to a Scottish father and Nigerian mother, listed the many titles and honours in her bloodline.

The mother of three also touched on her many degrees and certifications as well as her work as a philanthropist through her foundation.

