Friday, June 24, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Carolina Hutchings to Sponsor 2 Families for IVF as Part of Birthday Celebration

Carolina Hutchings is eagerly looking forward to her 35th birthday which is set for June 26, 2022.

As part of the celebration for the event, the Real Housewives of Lagos star has announced that she will be sponsoring two families for IVF procedures.

Carolina revealed that she has been doing this through her foundation and have already recorded success stories.

The mother of three added that she has found a family already and is looking for another to make it two families who will receive financial aid for the procedure.

