Carolina Hutchings Reveals She Spent N30 Million of Her Money on Designer Items for RHOL

Carolina Hutchings is dishing sown behind the scene tea on her ShowMax reality TV series, Real Housewives of Lagos.

The former actress cum businesswoman who is a cast member of the show has revealed that she spent the sum of N30 Million of her won money in order to buy designer items she wore on the show.

The mother of three disclosed this when she spoke in an online conversation which was re-shared on Twitter by user, @ChimmieeHQ.

In the audio clips, Carolina spoke about her relationship with other cast members, contracts and other issues.

On spending her own money during the production, she said, “I will speak for myself. I wasn’t [paid]. I don’t know about other cast members and their contracts. But, for me, I was told they could not be afforded. They were going to give me an honorarium, that was what they called it, which had to do with my styling and that was it. I wasn’t paid.

“No royalties, nothing. No payment. I spent at least N30 million of my own money buying new designer things. Things I hate to do. I paid for more in terms of styling.”

She added that while they didn’t pay for the events shown on the show, she wanted to step out looking really nice, hence her investment in the designer pieces.

