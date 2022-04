Offset has taken to his Instagram to share a photo of the new tattoo he got in memory of the late designer, Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021 after a private battle with cancer.

The ink job was done by Ganga Tattoo LA, Complex confirms.

“Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh,” Offset had said on Twitter after learning of Abloh’s passing.

See his tattoo everyone is talking about:

