Cardi B Wins Defamation Lawsuit After People Who Sued Her and Her Sister

Cardi B has won the libel lawsuit filed against her and her sister, Hennesey Carolina Almanzar.
The drama started in 2020 after three Suffolk County beachgoers sued the rapper, her sister, and a third woman over a video of an altercation in which Hennessy Carolina Almanzar accused them of being “racist.”
TMZ adds: “The 3 people claim Hennessy spit on one of them and engaged in insulting and threatening behavior. The lawsuit claims Hennessy called the group “racist, MAGA supporters.” They say the term “racist’ hurled at them was defamatory.
The people sued both Cardi and her sister and friend, but a New York judge has now dismissed the case.
You can read all about it here.