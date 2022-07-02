Cardi B Wants to Make a Joint Mixtape With Husband Offset and Her Own Spanish Album

Cardi B wants to switch things up with her career.

The rap queen has just dropped a new single, “Hot Shit,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. And discussing the record with Angie Martinez, she revealed her other plans.

“After I do this album, I do want to do a mixtape with my husband ‘cause I love how he raps,” she said of Offset, whom she married in 2017. “He could rap his ass off… I’m really, really a fan.”

She also spoke about having a Spanish-language album.

“I feel like that’s more pressure to me than anything, because it’s, like, that Latin world… They want it, but I feel like it’s not as easy as people think,” she said. “‘Cause it’s like, ‘Oh, you speak Spanish, you can just do a Spanish song.’ No. ‘Cause they’re a little bit different. That’s, like, a different world right there. But I wanna try it. Fuck it.”

Hear her:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...