Cardi B Wants All Her Adversaries to be “Greeted With AK47s”

Cardi B is very upset.

Recently, she got into a fight with Madonna, after the legend named her as one of the stars today who are benefiting from the path she paved for them.

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman, and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way,” Madonna wrote on Saturday.

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman,” she continued on IG. “I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic, and the devil.”

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball,” Madonna added. “You’re welcome bitches,” she concluded, alongside a clown emoji.

This offended the rapper, who launched an offensive against the pop star. They eventually made up (read about that here), but the rapper, still bitter about the reactions to that issue, has said a prayer to everyone who’s wishing her bad.

“All weapons formed against me shall be greeted wit ak47s,” she tweeted shortly after.

All weapons formed against me shall be greeted wit ak47s. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 24, 2022

