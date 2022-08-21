Cardi B Threatens YouTube Blogger With Lawsuit

Cardi B has taken to her Twitter to threaten a blogger with lawsuit.

The drama started after the blogger claimed that the rapper pulled down a song because she was sounding like Nicki Minaj’s alter ego, Roman.

The vlog gathered attention, and now Cardi has heard about it and is threatening to sue.

“The way I’m going to sue her ass ….I’m just collecting all the lies she been saying about me …literally have text messages and soo cursing people out because it got the wrong beat and i didn’t know it was released till I got on twitter..pumba ass bitch,” she said.

And the woman she threatened has responded:

“See I wasn’t gonna say anything to you, but per usual I’m tired of you lying on me and platforming ignorance! Cardi you know me and you are in a tolling legal agreement

You lied on me in front of millions of ppl then tried to double back after my lawyer called you…”

See I wasn’t gonna say anything to you, but per usual I’m tired of you lying on me and platforming ignorance! Cardi you know me and you are in a tolling legal agreement 😭 You lied on me in front of millions of ppl then tried to double back after my lawyer called you… https://t.co/rwcsXw33Ox — BTB (@Blackteablog) August 20, 2022

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...