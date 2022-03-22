Cardi B Teases New Project, Says It’s for Fans Who are “Going Through a Break Up”

Cardi B has taken to her Twitter to share the details about her new anticipated song with SZA and Summer Walker titled, “No Love.”

“If you’re going through a break up, but you still low key want the dick you going to relate to this verse,” she said about her verse on the song, before praising the work of her hands: “I’m so proud of myself I stepped out my element.”

See her tweets:

Air 💨,earth 🌍,water 💧,and fire 🔥 signs click the link to pre-save the extended version of “no love” Ft Me https://t.co/FyQX67dtaa — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 22, 2022

We can’t wait!

