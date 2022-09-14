Wednesday, September 14, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Cardi B Surprises Students of Her Former Middle School With $100,000 Donation

Cardi B visited her former middle school in the Bronx and surprised the students with a generous gift.

The rapper delivered a motivational speech, before giving the school a $100,000 donation.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi said. “So when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”

She continued, “I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know. My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?”

Check out the heartwarming moment:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: