Cardi B Surprises Students of Her Former Middle School With $100,000 Donation

Cardi B visited her former middle school in the Bronx and surprised the students with a generous gift.

The rapper delivered a motivational speech, before giving the school a $100,000 donation.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi said. “So when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”

She continued, “I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know. My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?”

Check out the heartwarming moment:

HAPPENING NOW: Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student. @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/2w597RKWhz — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) September 13, 2022

Beautiful words of wisdom ❤️ https://t.co/AeKbEW59Bw — Community Capacity Development (@ccdworldwide) September 13, 2022

Cardi B at her old school in the Bronx today. After donating 100k to the school. ? pic.twitter.com/zmpSVWupPz — Cardi B Updates (@CardiBUpdatesHQ) September 13, 2022

