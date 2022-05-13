Cardi B Speaks Up After Nicki Minaj Drama in a New York Club: ‘I Got Set Up’

Cardi B slammed a DJ ina. New York Club and now has addressed what caused that drama.
The rapper and her husband were visiting the Richie Romero’s Wonderland nightclub when the DJ took the mike, saying, “Shout out to Nicki Minaj in the muthafuckin’ building, let’s go! Nicki, let’s fuck it up. Let’s go!”
This got Cardi upset because 1. she is still beefing with Nicki Minaj, and 2. Nicki wasn’t in the club; just her.
Seeing this as a set up, she took the mike and blasted the DJ. “Who is in the building tonight? ’Cause, we want all the fucking smoke, ya heard!?” she said before her and Megan The Stallion’s “WAP” began playing. “Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting fucking dangerous tonight?”
Later, she took to Instagram Live to address the situation, telling fans she felt the incident was a “set-up.”