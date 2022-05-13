Friday, May 13, 2022
Cardi B Speaks Up After Nicki Minaj Drama in a New York Club: ‘I Got Set Up’

Cardi B slammed a DJ ina. New York Club and now has addressed what caused that drama.

The rapper and her husband were visiting the Richie Romero’s Wonderland nightclub when the DJ took the mike, saying, “Shout out to Nicki Minaj in the muthafuckin’ building, let’s go! Nicki, let’s fuck it up. Let’s go!”

This got Cardi upset because 1. she is still beefing with Nicki Minaj, and 2. Nicki wasn’t in the club; just her.

Seeing this as a set up, she took the mike and blasted the DJ. “Who is in the building tonight? ’Cause, we want all the fucking smoke, ya heard!?” she said before her and Megan The Stallion’s “WAP” began playing. “Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting fucking dangerous tonight?”

Later, she took to Instagram Live to address the situation, telling fans she felt the incident was a “set-up.”

“Motherfuckers were trying to set me up and everything. And let me tell you something, I handle my business in real life,” she said. “I don’t think y’all really knew what was going on. I don’t think y’all understand what was going on, and when somebody tries to explain it, y’all coming sideways. And it’s, like, why?”

She continued: “I bet y’all didn’t know I got set up. I bet y’all not peeping that certain videos were made from professional cameras, because it was all a setup.”

Listen to her comments below:

