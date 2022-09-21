Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Cardi B Slams Trolls for Bullying People Who Make Viral Songs

Cardi B has taken to her Twitter to call out people who have a penchant for bringing down everyone who gets famous off social media.

The latest attack was launched at TikTok user Britt Barbie, who shared a video about her trip. In the clip, she ended each description with “period, ahh!” The clip got quite popular, prompting her to drop a song called “Period Ahh Period Uhh”. And surprisingly, the song took off, with the likes of Baby Tate, Chlöe, and Bebe Rexha jumping on the song with their verses.

Many people weren’t happy with Barbie’s success, with some even accusing her of ripping off or mocking the black community.

While Cardi B doesn’t directly mention Barbie in her post, she found it disappointing how people go out of their way to bring people down.

“You can tell that a lot of these girls that are having viral songs are regular girls next door that are getting over night fame and y’all go out y’all way to bully them and strip their self esteem off,” she said.

