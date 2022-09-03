Cardi B Shares Rare High School, Calls Herself a “Ghetto Teenager”

Cardi B took to her social media to share rare photos of herself from her high school days.

“Ghetto teenager……fun fact -The emo kids in school were actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes,” she captioned the four images of her from her younger years.

And when began to call her emo, she responded: “I wasn’t EMO….I was pierced cause Piercings was a big thing in the Bronx specially since this was the side lip piercing era…However they were a lot of emo kids in my school I will have history convos wit them while they give me free cigarettes.”

See the photos:

Ghetto teenager……fun fact -The emo kids in school were actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/K44qpr75Yh — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 1, 2022

I wasn’t EMO ….I was pierced cause Piercings was a big thing in the Bronx specially since this was the side lip piercing era …However they were a lot of emo kids in my school I will have history convos wit them while they give me free cigarettes 😂 https://t.co/RXdDjAjAFY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 1, 2022

