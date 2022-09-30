Cardi B Shares Her Reaction the First Time Offset Declared His Love For Her

Cardi B is so in love with her husband, Offset and it seems like it’s been that way from the very beginning.

The rapper shared her reaction to the first time her husband and father of her two children declared hos love for her.

Taking to Twitter, Cardi B revealed that she called 15 of her friends right after her then boyfriend declared his love.

“I remember the first time Set told me he loved me…I called all my 15 friends right after,” she tweeted.

I remember the first time Set told me he loved me ❤️🥲…….I called all my 15 friends right after 😩 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 29, 2022

