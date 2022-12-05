Cardi B Shames Trolls, Posts $1,000,00 Receipt of 35 Minute Performance

Cardi B came under heavy fire on Twitter after footages from her performance from a private event hit the internet.

The rapper however responded to the hate and backlash in the best way possible, posting the receipt of the amount she got paid for the gig.

Fans and non-fans tore into the mother of two for her choice of outfit, performance and so much more, but Cardi B came back with the perfect response, letting trolls know that she earned a cool million dollars for the 35-minute private event.

She took to her Twitter account to slam the trolls and share the payment receipt and she asked these haters to think on that when they type nonsense about her.

