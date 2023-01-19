Cardi B Says Kim Kardashian Gave Her Recommendations for Plastic Surgeons

Cardi B got candid again about her cosmetic procedures.

The rapper sat down with Jason Lee on his show to talk about how Kim Kardashian helped her search for a good plastic surgeon.

She shared the information after Lee asked her why she has remained reclusive since the birth of her son, to which Cardi said she dedicated most of her time to her work and family.

“I didn’t wanna pop out after I had my son, because I told you I wanted to get my body done first,” she said at the 2:55 mark below. “And it’s, like, a lot of people thought that when I gave birth, I automatically went to do surgery. No, I literally waited like seven months to do surgery, because you have to.”

Lee asked at what point did she decide to go under the knife.

“I always wanted to do certain things,” she said, before touching on the associated stigmas. “People be assuming that when you do surgery or something, you’re insecure about yourself or you hate yourself. And that’s just not the truth. … If I wanna correct something or do a little something, something, I don’t give a fuck. I’m gonna do it. I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body for myself.”

Then she went on to confirm that Kim Kardashian gave her a contact of doctors, but she didn’t say whether or not she used their services.

Listen to her:

