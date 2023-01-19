Search
Cardi B Says Kim Kardashian Gave Her Recommendations for Plastic Surgeons

Cardi B got candid again about her cosmetic procedures.

The rapper sat down with Jason Lee on his show to talk about how Kim Kardashian helped her search for a good plastic surgeon.

She shared the information after Lee asked her why she has remained reclusive since the birth of her son, to which Cardi said she dedicated most of her time to her work and family.

“I didn’t wanna pop out after I had my son, because I told you I wanted to get my body done first,” she said at the 2:55 mark below. “And it’s, like, a lot of people thought that when I gave birth, I automatically went to do surgery. No, I literally waited like seven months to do surgery, because you have to.”

Lee asked at what point did she decide to go under the knife.

“I always wanted to do certain things,” she said, before touching on the associated stigmas. “People be assuming that when you do surgery or something, you’re insecure about yourself or you hate yourself. And that’s just not the truth. … If I wanna correct something or do a little something, something, I don’t give a fuck. I’m gonna do it. I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body for myself.”

Then she went on to confirm that Kim Kardashian gave her a contact of doctors, but she didn’t say whether or not she used their services.

Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, to be Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Sade Adu and Snoop Dogg! The two legends...
Rapper Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company

Flo Rida has won a major lawsuit. Per the Law...
Rapper Ice Spice Replies Man Who Criticized Her Personal Style

Ice Spice had the perfect response for a Twitter...
Korra Obidi Reveals Domestic Violence During Marriage to Justin Dean

Korra Obidi has revealed that she was physically assaulted during her marriage to Justin Dean.

Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, to be Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Sade Adu and Snoop Dogg! The two legends...
Rapper Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company

Flo Rida has won a major lawsuit. Per the Law...
Rapper Ice Spice Replies Man Who Criticized Her Personal Style

Ice Spice had the perfect response for a Twitter...
Korra Obidi Reveals Domestic Violence During Marriage to Justin Dean

Korra Obidi has revealed that she was physically assaulted during her marriage to Justin Dean.
Carolyna Hutchins Bags MSc in International Law

Carolyna Hutchins is the latest MSc graduate in town as she just bagged a Master of Science in International Law.
Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, to be Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Sade Adu and Snoop Dogg! The two legends are among the writers-artists who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this...
Rapper Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company

Flo Rida has won a major lawsuit. Per the Law & Crime Network, the rapper was awarded over $82 million after winning his lawsuit against energy...
Rapper Ice Spice Replies Man Who Criticized Her Personal Style

Ice Spice had the perfect response for a Twitter user who had unkind things to say about her personal style. The Twitter user posted a...
