Cardi B Says Her Ex Stole $20,000 From Her Back When She Worked as a Stripper

Cardi B got candid in a new interview, in which she talked about all she lost during her time as a stripper.

While sharing their broke guy experience, Cardi told the guests and host on Angela Yee’s Lip Servicepodcast that a former partner stole $20,000 from her life savings.

“When I was 20 years old, I used to say this so much, ’cause I was like, ‘I’m 20 years old and I got $20,000,’” Cardi said. “And that just always made me hyped up, ’cause I worked hard for it. I fuckin’ shaked my ass real hard for it […] And then—oh, you’re gonna make me tight—I came home one day from work, everything, I’m counting the money and everything, I’m about to put it in my stash, and I’ve got like $1,000.”

She continued: “Like, this n***a took my fucking money. He took my money, he didn’t answer the phone for like a whole day. I was going insane.”

Cardi caught the ex, who claimed he took the money to purchase pounds of marijuana in California. “It’s always that weed shit! I’m traumatized,” she said, adding that he only paid her back $4,000. “… It traumatized me. I can’t. See, I’m almost getting shaking.” She had to work extra hard again, noting that she was considered a “skinny” dancer at the time. “I got my ass shots and everything when I was like 21, so I had like big boobs, but I was so skinny when I was a dancer,” she said, “and I didn’t have a lot of ass, so I had to work—I had to really work.” Eventually, she decided to end the relationship shortly after, and vowed never to mess with a broke man ever again. “I just had to get rid of him. I used to pray to God like, ‘God, please let me stop now, I just don’t wanna like this n***a anymore,” she said. “… Another fuck n***a came into my life, but this one had money. After that n***a, I never fucked a broke n***a again. No, matter of fact, I fucked a broke n***a after that by default, ’cause he had money, but he went to jail, so he turned broke.” Watch the video:

