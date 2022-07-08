Cardi B Says Her Ex Stole $20,000 From Her Back When She Worked as a Stripper

Cardi B got candid in a new interview, in which she talked about all she lost during her time as a stripper.
While sharing their broke guy experience, Cardi told the guests and host on Angela Yee’s Lip Servicepodcast that a former partner stole $20,000 from her life savings.
“When I was 20 years old, I used to say this so much, ’cause I was like, ‘I’m 20 years old and I got $20,000,’” Cardi said. “And that just always made me hyped up, ’cause I worked hard for it. I fuckin’ shaked my ass real hard for it […] And then—oh, you’re gonna make me tight—I came home one day from work, everything, I’m counting the money and everything, I’m about to put it in my stash, and I’ve got like $1,000.”
She continued: “Like, this n***a took my fucking money. He took my money, he didn’t answer the phone for like a whole day. I was going insane.”