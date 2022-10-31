Cardi B Reveals She Can’t Wait to Have Her Third Child

Cardi B has announced that she’s nowhere done having kids and is in fact ready to expand her brood.

The rapper who already shares two children, Kulture and Wave with her rapper husband, Offset, shared that she’s almost ready for her third child.

Sharing cute photos of her One-year-old so. On Twitter, Cardi B revealed that once she’s done with her business of the moment, she’ll hop on baby number three making project.

My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third pic.twitter.com/Usth7PWgNv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 30, 2022

