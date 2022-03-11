Cardi B Reportedly Exits Comedy Film ‘Assisted Living’ One Week Before Production

Deadline is reporting that Cardi B is no longer working on Assisted Living, a Paramount production, which has been shelved just one week before production was scheduled to begin.

This project would have been Cardi’s first leading role in a movie, but she allegedly pulled out due to being overextended.

Complex adds that she “landed the role of Amber, a small-time crook who finds herself on the run after being wrongly accused of a crime. With nowhere to turn and in need of time to prove her innocence, she decides to disguise herself as an elderly woman and live in her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.”

Now, the film has been scratched, with rumours making rounds that the studio could take legal actions against her.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

