Cardi B On Making New Music: ‘I Gotta Put Out This Album Next Year’

Cardi B may be blessing her fans with a new album next year.

The rapper took to Instagram Live to share an update on her next project, saying that she’s trying to balance her music career with being a mother to two children, while also juggling all that with her new gig as the Creative Director in Residence for Playboy, and other ventures.

“You know, everything be looking so glamorous when you see my fucking Instagram and everything, but it’s been really…it’s been a lot,” she said. “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherfucking life. Like, I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions and that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I gotta put out an album, but like, I gotta record my movie, I gotta do so much shit, y’all.”

Watch her:

