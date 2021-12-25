Cardi B Officially Launches New Sex-Positivity Platform, Centerfold, With Playboy

Cardi B has announced the arrival of her new platform, Centerfold.

The website is now live; it is a platform where fans can sign up to create an account; “A platform for creative freedom, artistic expression, & sex positivity. The home for the world’s top creators to interact with their fans.”

This comes after she was announced as Creative Director of Playboy at the beginning of the month, and this job comes with the duties iof nvolving artistic direction for the magazine, digital editorial content, merchandise, expanding the Playboy brand, and more.

Cardi B Defends ‘Real F*ckin Legend’ Lil’ Kim Against Bullying and Disrespect ​​“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real,” she said at the time of the announcement. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already—I can’t wait!” See her post: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

