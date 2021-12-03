Cardi B Named as Playboy’s First Ever Creative Director

Cardi B is expanding her horizon and her new journey is taking her over to the Playboy mansion.

The rapper and mother of one has been named Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence.

A rep regarding the announcement stated that in her new role, Cardi B “will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more.”

Furthermore, the “WAP” crooner will serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD.”

Cardi B noted her excitement at joining the Playboy team.

“Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future.”

She also announced the exciting news via her official Instagram page, revealing it was a dream come true and assuring t folks that they would love what she and the team would put together.

