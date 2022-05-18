Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Cardi B Makes Tutorial Video for Kashdoll on How to Change Diapers With Long Nails

Cardi B came through with a whole tutorial video to help Kashdoll out after the latter reached out to her.

The new mum had posed a question at the ‘Bodak Yellow’ crooner on Twitter, requesting help with changing her baby’s diapers as she has been struggling.

Kashdoll asked Cardi B how she manages to do this with her extra long signature nails. She noted that she only has press-on nails on  but is finding it quite difficult.

Cardi B replied her colleague with a video tutorial to show her how it’s done. She used a stuffed teddy bear for her illustration and assured Kashdoll that she would get the hang of it in a matter of time. The mother of two however pointed out that baby boys are harder to clean and change because they have more crevices.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: