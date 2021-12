Cardi B made it rain for her husband Offset at the belated birthday shindig.

The RIAA diamond certified artiste gifted her husband the sum of $2 Million at a party in his honour on Tuesday, December 21.

Cardi B posted a clip on her of the giant cheque presentation on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, December 22 and revealed that he got every bit of it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...