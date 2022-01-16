Cardi B Gets Candid: “Being Famous is Kinda Boring”

Fame looks good on the outside, what with the cameras and lights, and fans gushing over stars, stanning them on social media and on the streets. But according to Cardi B, fame is really boring.

The rap star shared this thought on Twitter. “I’m not even going to lie to y’all, being famous is kinda boring,” she said in her usual candid fashion, stirring nea conversations about what it feels like to be popular.

And the post has raked in over 70, 000 likes as at press time.

See her tweet that got everyone talking:

I’m not even going to lie to y’all,being famous is kinda boring. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 16, 2022

