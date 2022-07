Cardi B has finally dropped her new song “Hot Shit” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

This is her first record since 2021’s “Up”, and it comes after the rap queen took to her social media to announce the collaborative track which she said she had been sitting on the single for about three years.

“I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP,’” she said on Twitter Spaces. “It is everyone’s favorite.”

Listen it to it:

