Cardi B Explains Why She’s Still With Offset Despite Multiple Cheating Allegations

Cardi B sat down with the folks at REVOLT’s The Jason Lee Show to talk about her career, family, and her marriage to Offset which had hit the rocks many times.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye to eye,” Cardi shared. “This was, like, the same year that I filed for divorce and everything. The main thing that was really bothering me, I’m gonna let him say it himself…I want him to say it because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

Cardi continued, “The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed. And it showed me that he wanted to change for me.”

According to Cardi, her and Offset’s ability to repair their relationship came down to the Migos rapper’s willingness to try harder.

“You [can] just see when somebody’s trying,” Cardi said. “I feel like we got married so young, and we got married so, like, spontaneously. And we did know each other, but we kinda didn’t know each other. We just was in love with each other and we had, like, a little toxic relationship…During our marriage and by time passing, we grew. We grew with each other.”

She also revealed that she and Offset weren’t in a good place when she was pregnant with Kulture.

Listen to her:

