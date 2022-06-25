Cardi B Drags Troll for Calling Daughter Kulture ‘Autistic’

Cardi B took to her Twitter to clap back at a troll who had unkind things to say about her daughter.

It all started after the US Supreme Court decision to overturn the laws that protect abortion. And while sharing her protest note, one Twitter troll decided to drag Cardi and Offset’s daughter Kulture into the matter.

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan Twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her fingers in outlets,” the troll wrote.

And Cardi fired back: “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her with something. Go play in traffic bitch.”

In another tweet, Cardi she said that those who constantly attack her children got “rejected by their parents.” – “Beautiful and smart,” she captioned a video of Kulture. “But you know the ones that get rejected by their parents always love to try my kids.”

And when another troll called her immature, she replied: “30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on shit…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit y’all misery?”

See her reactions:

