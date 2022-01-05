Cardi B Drags Homophobic People: ‘You Just Ugly’

Cardi B has some words for homophobes.

On Tuesday, the rapper took to Twitter to call out homophobic people, adding that being homophobic certainly does not result in being a “bad bitch.”

“Every bad bitch have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin,” she shared. “……If you homophobic you just ugly.”

It is unclear what prompted this tweet, but folks agree with her.

See her tweet:

Every bad bitch have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin ……If you homophobic you just ugly. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2022

