Cardi B Denies Claims that Offset Cheated on Her With Saweetie: “You Lying.”

Cardi B got into a scuffle with a Nicki Minaj fan on Twitter.

The rapper has a penchant for tussling with the fans on social media, and yesterday, things took a different turn following an argument about a lawsuit Carid is involved in, which led to the Nicki fan claiming that Offset cheated on her with rapper Saweetie.

“Why you lying on me and those girls for I have a open case EVERYTHING IS PUBLIC offering money will not benefit me and actually get me in real trouble for making up anything cause you decided to come for me after coming out of jail for stealing 3K worth of clothes,” Cardi tweeted in response to the argument about te lawsuit.

When the mentioned Offset’s criminal record, Cardi B replied: “Ouuuuuu my man got a couple weed charges and gun charges cause he ain’t no Pussy and was a hustler,” she continued. “Rather dick slinging then taking Pussy from bitches ….you bringing my n***a up trying to get me mad …LETS NOT TALK ABOUT HUSBANDS NOW.”

And to the claims about Offset cheating on her, she replied: “No baby you lying! You makin crazy lies starting shit and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS, no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up lied for 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!”

See the exchange:

No baby you lying ! You makin crazy lies starting shit and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS,no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS! https://t.co/0DL8Id6qqQ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 24, 2022

Ouuuuuu my man got a couple weed charges and gun charges cause he ain’t no Pussy and was a hustler …rather dick slinging then taking Pussy from bitches ….you bringing my nikka up trying to get me mad …LETS NOT TALK ABOUT HUSBANDS NOW https://t.co/44pG3kE7eO — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 24, 2022

