Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Cardi B Deletes Twitter After a Nasty Fight With Fans on Grammy Night

Cardi B doesn’t like it when people bring her kids’ name in Twitter drama.

Last night, the rapper deleted her Twitter after a nasty fight with fans who brought up her children while attacking her for not attending the 2022 Grammys ceremony.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f–kin dumbass fan base,” she tweeted before taking down her account. “You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f–k ?”

The rapper, whose song “Up” was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the awards show, continued, “When the f–k I hinted I was going ? just f–kin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

See all the screenshots of the tweets:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: