Cardi B Deletes Twitter After a Nasty Fight With Fans on Grammy Night

Cardi B doesn’t like it when people bring her kids’ name in Twitter drama.

Last night, the rapper deleted her Twitter after a nasty fight with fans who brought up her children while attacking her for not attending the 2022 Grammys ceremony.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f–kin dumbass fan base,” she tweeted before taking down her account. “You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f–k ?”

The rapper, whose song “Up” was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the awards show, continued, “When the f–k I hinted I was going ? just f–kin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

See all the screenshots of the tweets:

what the fck is wrong with cardi b?

will never understand why she have fans. pic.twitter.com/mngoCnOS2j — trey 💯 (@honest_papi) April 4, 2022

Why are you speaking on autism like it’s a fking disease?!?! Dumb a$$. Maybe if you wasn’t so busy on this damn app you could actually learn how to sing without auto tune. Can’t sell shows and can’t sing live to save your life @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/IyL5a07VsA — Calz ✨ (@CALZMARAJ) April 4, 2022

Grammy Winning “SuperStar” cArDi B admits to hating her fans followed up by calling them dumbasses.. 🤡 oh & she wished death on their mom. pic.twitter.com/BSAj6nyFaq — treroyal (@treroyal1) April 4, 2022

Just a reminder Cardi B hates her fans and even wishes death on one of her fans mother pic.twitter.com/Y4hGdIjiSP — Ganja Burn (@GanjaBurn__) April 4, 2022

