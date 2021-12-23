Cardi B Defends Lil Kim From Trolls Who Had Nasty Things to Say About the “Legend”

Cardi B took to her social media to drag folks for filth who had unkind things to say about Lil Kim.

It all started after Kim’s participation on the track, “Big Santa Papi,” which was released earlier this month as part of Nick Cannon’s project, Miracles Across 125th Street. Many people had different opinions of the songs, with some with overly critical.

And Cardi won’t have any of it.

“I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet, supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND,” Cardi said, recalling a fond memory of using Kim’s 1996 Hard Core track “Fuck You” as her Myspace song amid “beef wit bitches.”

She also replied those who asked why she hasn’t collaborated with lil Kim.

See her tweets:

I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song FUCK YOU!😂I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit! https://t.co/s2ZkCgJLnx — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 21, 2021

What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS! https://t.co/YqoVV78DpU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021

